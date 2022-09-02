AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Reduced by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 509,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,033,758. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

