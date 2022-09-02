Australian Finance Group Limited (AFG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10 on September 21st

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.096 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 4th. This is a boost from Australian Finance Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,957.04.

Australian Finance Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage broking business in Australia. It operates in two segments, AFG Wholesale Mortgage Broking and AFG Home Loans. The company is involved in the mortgage origination and management of home and commercial loans; and distribution of own branded home loan products.

