Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.52-$6.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.66-$1.72 EPS.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $3.26 on Friday, hitting $198.69. 1,090,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.88 and a 200 day moving average of $200.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.20.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

