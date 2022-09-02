Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after purchasing an additional 357,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,627,000 after buying an additional 208,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,967,000 after buying an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ADP traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.83. 42,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

