AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock Position Lessened by Blackcrane Capital LLC

Blackcrane Capital LLC lessened its holdings in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,547 shares during the period. AVITA Medical accounts for approximately 2.2% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blackcrane Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of AVITA Medical worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 45.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 33,375 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 31.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 91,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 22,031 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RCEL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.20. 749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $21.21.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

