Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Avnet has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Avnet has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avnet to earn $6.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Avnet Price Performance

Avnet stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Avnet by 29.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 35.3% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

