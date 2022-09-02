Axe (AXE) Achieves Market Cap of $48,218.88

Axe (AXE) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Axe has a market capitalization of $48,218.88 and $1.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axe has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00232800 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000454 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.