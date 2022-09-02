Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.40 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Azenta Price Performance

Azenta stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.26. 3,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,454. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Azenta

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Further Reading

