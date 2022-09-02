Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,903 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $17,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.26. The stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,612. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

