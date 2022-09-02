Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of The Ensign Group worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 195.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 564.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,264 shares of company stock valued at $888,936. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $84.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading

