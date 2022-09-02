Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $11.10 Million Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,725 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.30% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 510,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 58,522 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,876,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,050,000 after acquiring an additional 173,874 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

HOMB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,240. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $427,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Alex R. Lieblong purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $503,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $427,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

