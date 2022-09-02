Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.09% of Exponent worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 15.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,446,000 after buying an additional 323,653 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,565,000 after buying an additional 138,798 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,112,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,234,000 after buying an additional 54,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,865,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,905,000 after acquiring an additional 49,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 47,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of Exponent stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,624. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $127.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day moving average of $95.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

