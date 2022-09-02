Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.16% of CONMED worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,838,000 after buying an additional 30,798 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 981.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 22,965 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNMD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CNMD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,375. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $86.01 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.80.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.20%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

