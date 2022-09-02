Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 6,446 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 404,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after purchasing an additional 269,514 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $54,161,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,943,000 after buying an additional 232,904 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $44,758,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.07.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 69.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAP. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

