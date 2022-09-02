Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 6,515 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $14,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.99. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

