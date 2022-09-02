Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,892 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Avient worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Marquard & Bahls AG raised its stake in shares of Avient by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,144,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,942,000 after acquiring an additional 875,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avient by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,349,000 after acquiring an additional 352,512 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,697,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Avient by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,573,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,528,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,907,000 after acquiring an additional 34,422 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVNT traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $42.88. 1,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.78.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

