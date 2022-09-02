Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
BCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Grupo Santander raised Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco de Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Itaú Unibanco lowered Banco de Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Banco Santander raised Banco de Chile to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Banco de Chile Price Performance
Shares of BCH stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $22.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco de Chile
Banco de Chile Company Profile
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco de Chile (BCH)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.