Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

BCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Grupo Santander raised Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco de Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Itaú Unibanco lowered Banco de Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Banco Santander raised Banco de Chile to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of BCH stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $22.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,571,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $3,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

