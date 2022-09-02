Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Boosted by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.38. 645,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,303,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.