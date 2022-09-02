Barclays Cuts Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $115.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Catalent Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CTLT opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent has a 12-month low of $86.11 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Catalent’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Catalent by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after buying an additional 2,011,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after buying an additional 632,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 261,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Catalent by 15.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

