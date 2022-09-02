Barclays Raises British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target to GBX 4,500

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,031.11 ($48.71).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,445.50 ($41.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,447.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,419.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,363.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,645 ($44.04).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.