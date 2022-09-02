Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives $722.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $722.00.

BTDPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.42) to GBX 834 ($10.08) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Barratt Developments Trading Down 3.1 %

BTDPY stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

