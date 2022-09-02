Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €85.00 ($86.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €96.00 ($97.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

