BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. BCE makes up about 1.8% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at $42,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,418. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $59.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.719 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCE. Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.