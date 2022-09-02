Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 22,665 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises about 1.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $25,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after buying an additional 1,063,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after buying an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,193,000 after buying an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after buying an additional 1,701,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,377,000 after buying an additional 171,638 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

ROST traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.24. 34,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,851. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.68.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

