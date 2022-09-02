Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 26 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 1.6% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $38,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.1 %

MTD stock traded up $13.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,221.62. The stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,163. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,249.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,290.59. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,082.78 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,298.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

