Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $12,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,839,000 after buying an additional 2,262,834 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,540,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,012.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,654 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,415,000. Finally, Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC now owns 2,243,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,575,000 after purchasing an additional 981,500 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 99,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,385,681. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

