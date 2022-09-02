Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $12.80 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $12,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,839,000 after buying an additional 2,262,834 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,471,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,351,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,075,000 after purchasing an additional 87,706 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 44,253 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,000,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,506,000 after purchasing an additional 93,942 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 99,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,385,681. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23.

