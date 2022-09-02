Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $31,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.00. The company had a trading volume of 51,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,195. The stock has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

