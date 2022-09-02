Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 10,579 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after buying an additional 2,090,653 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,088,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,367,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,597 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.84. 369,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,787,619. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.