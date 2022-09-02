Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,562 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after acquiring an additional 140,504 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,016,000 after buying an additional 160,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $206.75. 10,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,187. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.66. The company has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.