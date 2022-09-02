Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 427,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,184 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.22% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $28,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,752,684. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.