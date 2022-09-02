Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.85.

NVDA stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.19. 1,358,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,937,109. The company has a market capitalization of $345.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

