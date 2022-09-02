Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,280 shares during the quarter. Cognex accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.23% of Cognex worth $30,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stephens lowered Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Cognex Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,044. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

