Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 367 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 1.0% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 167.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit Stock Performance

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $428.35. 18,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $432.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.85. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

