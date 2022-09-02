Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,144 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 2.4% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $55,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,978. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.06. The company has a market capitalization of $199.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

