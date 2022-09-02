Beam Market Capitalization Tops $20.63 Million (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Beam has a market cap of $20.63 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00058147 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 79.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 56.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 121,925,160 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.