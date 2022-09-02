Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $113,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BDX opened at $255.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.74.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,931. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

