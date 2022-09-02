Beecher Investors Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beecher Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 4.1% of Beecher Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beecher Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.38. 88,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,764,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

