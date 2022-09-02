Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Plans Final Dividend of $0.27

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 4th.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

(Get Rating)

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.