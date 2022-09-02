BENQI (QI) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.04 Million

BENQI (QI) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $35.81 million and $3.04 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BENQI has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,075,775,104 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BENQI

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

