Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on the stock.

CentralNic Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON CNIC opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 120.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 123.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £339.18 million and a P/E ratio of 12,600.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. CentralNic Group has a 52-week low of GBX 97.40 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 153.78 ($1.86).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CentralNic Group news, insider Donald Baladasan sold 55,431 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51), for a total transaction of £69,288.75 ($83,722.51).

CentralNic Group Company Profile

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

