Berry Data Price Tops $0.0962 on Top Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for $0.0962 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $192,441.68 and approximately $18,997.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00029121 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00086718 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00040266 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data (BRY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data.

Buying and Selling Berry Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data.”

