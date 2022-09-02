Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 5%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) fell 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.57. 25,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,236,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. CLSA lowered their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

