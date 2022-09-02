Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $1,073,571.51 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $1,073,571.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,544,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Bill.com Trading Down 7.4 %
Bill.com stock opened at $149.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 2.26. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on BILL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.26.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.