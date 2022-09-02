Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $1,073,571.51 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $1,073,571.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,544,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bill.com Trading Down 7.4 %

Bill.com stock opened at $149.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 2.26. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,547,000 after purchasing an additional 98,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BILL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.26.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

See Also

