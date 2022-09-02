Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.50 million-$973.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.68 million. Bill.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.05-$0.07 EPS.

Shares of BILL traded down $12.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,457,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,301. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.10 and its 200-day moving average is $162.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 2.26.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.26.

In other Bill.com news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,265. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bill.com by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

