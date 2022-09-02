Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.00 million-$211.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.60 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.26.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.61. 42,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.33. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,265 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 93.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 74,134 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

