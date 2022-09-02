Binemon 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $791,355.00 (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $791,355.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

