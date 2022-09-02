Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Shares Down 4.5%

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 5,550,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 2,150,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Biopharmx Price Performance
About Biopharmx
BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).
Further Reading
