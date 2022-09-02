BlackRock Inc. Has $4.64 Billion Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,259,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,227 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.71% of AON worth $4,643,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AON by 71.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.70.

AON Stock Up 0.5 %

AON opened at $280.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.34 and its 200 day moving average is $289.58. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

