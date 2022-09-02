BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $3,754,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,692. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

